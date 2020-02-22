API .NET Developer

About the company

This company develops various applications to ensure the efficiency and productivity of wireless payments and distributes them to millions globally. They are looking for a .NET API Developer with 3+ year’s experience to assist in the development and maintenance of their applications.

Responsibilities and Skills:

Programme automated tests

Assist in Mobile and Web application development

.NET Framework – C# .NET Core, ASP.NET

jQuery, JavaScript, CSS

MS SQL Server or ADO.NET

IIS

Required experience:

Experience in concurrent programming ( MS TPL is preferred) and network programming

Experience with Test Driven Development ( Xunit, MSTest, JMeter, Postman)

Experience in domain driven design

Experience in SQL Server, Rabbit-MQ and DevOps Azure

(Owasp Web Top 10 is advantageous)

Desired skills:

Knowledge in coding and security patterns and practices

Knowledge in scaling Web Applications

Knowledge in cloud computing concepts

Alongside the required skills an experience you must have the ability to:

Translate business needs into technical requirements

Take ownership of any projects assigned

Maintain a strong sense of urgency and drive throughout the day

Ensure your time management is excellent

Perks and Benefits:

Free parking and lunches

Free on-site gym membership

Medical aid

Bi-annual performance bonuses

Modern offices and great location

