Ionic Developer (Cape Town – CBD)

Job Type: Ionic Mobile Developer

Location: CBD, Cape Town

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R540,000 per annum

This company is a software development house that provides their clients with unique technologies and hands on interventions to give them a competitive advantage in regards to employee satisfaction.

They are looking for an Ionic Mobile Developer to join the team.

Skills and experience

4+ years’ experience in Ionic

Web services integration (SOAP/REST)

Experienced in JavaScript in the browser

Git version control

Strong knowledge of mobile app security

PHP with Laravel

Nice to have

AWS

Docker

Flutter

CI experience

Redis

Linux Administration

Experience in another language, preferably Python or Golang

Responsibilities

Development and deployment of software applications

Execute testing and quality control

Contribute ideas and input to software design and architecture

Assistance with junior developers

Manage source code and track issues

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position