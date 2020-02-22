Ionic Developer (Cape Town – CBD)

Job Type: Ionic Mobile Developer

Location: CBD, Cape Town

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R540,000 per annum

This company is a software development house that provides their clients with unique technologies and hands on interventions to give them a competitive advantage in regards to employee satisfaction.

They are looking for an Ionic Mobile Developer to join the team.

Skills and experience

  • 4+ years’ experience in Ionic
  • Web services integration (SOAP/REST)
  • Experienced in JavaScript in the browser
  • Git version control
  • Strong knowledge of mobile app security
  • PHP with Laravel

Nice to have

  • AWS
  • Docker
  • Flutter
  • CI experience
  • Redis
  • Linux Administration
  • Experience in another language, preferably Python or Golang

Responsibilities

  • Development and deployment of software applications
  • Execute testing and quality control
  • Contribute ideas and input to software design and architecture
  • Assistance with junior developers
  • Manage source code and track issues

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

