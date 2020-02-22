Ionic Developer (Cape Town – CBD)

Job Type: Ionic Mobile Developer
Location: CBD, Cape Town
This company is a software development house that provides their clients with unique technologies and hands on interventions to give them a competitive advantage in regards to employee satisfaction.
They are looking for an Ionic Mobile Developer to join the team.
Skills and experience
- 4+ years’ experience in Ionic
- Web services integration (SOAP/REST)
- Experienced in JavaScript in the browser
- Git version control
- Strong knowledge of mobile app security
- PHP with Laravel
Nice to have
- AWS
- Docker
- Flutter
- CI experience
- Redis
- Linux Administration
- Experience in another language, preferably Python or Golang
Responsibilities
- Development and deployment of software applications
- Execute testing and quality control
- Contribute ideas and input to software design and architecture
- Assistance with junior developers
- Manage source code and track issues
