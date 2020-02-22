Senior Solutions Developer – Cape Town

Job Type: Senior Solutions Specialist
Location: Cape Town
Salary: Up to R100,000PM
An exciting software start up founded in vibrant Cape Town are expanding to global market reach. Working on diversifying investment platforms are looking to bring in a Senior Software Specialist. Expanding to the Mobile space, where you’d be working on both Android and IOS with high quality investment products in multiple verticals including AI, Bio-tech and E-Sports.
- Lead and orchestrate architectural decision’s within a team environment for the next generation platform.
- Launch investment applications on mobile platforms
- Be able to take on technical growth and direction of the companies out reach
- Go through all facets of the project life cycle.
You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- .NET Core
- Azure
- API
- JavaScript
- React
The position offers :
- Flexible hours!
- Medical Aid!
- Holidays!
- Incentives!
- Progression opportunities!
This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:
