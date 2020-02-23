Test Analyst (Gaming) – Mid

Mid Test Analyst (QA) – Gaming

Cape Town

Permanent

A company in the online gaming space has opened a position for a skilled SQA to join their team.

You will need to be well versed in the SDLC and testing procedures.

You will join an energetic team, ensuring software adheres to standards and processes and ensure that tools and test techniques do not compromise the quality and functionality of the software

You will develop and refine plans, templates, strategy and re-estimate workload requirements

Complete relevant documentation according to standards

Follow up on deployment & live testing

Participate in sprint reviews

Verify & release files for deployment

Log defects

Reporting

Escalate delays in test execution

Execution of basic non functional test with monitoring and analysis

Troubleshooting

Root cause analysis

Participate in planning and design sessions

Test cases to be automated must be identified & defined

Test data preparation

Requirements:

Relevant Tertiary (preferably a completed a degree)

You must have knowledge and working experience in JavaScript and GIT to apply for this position

You need to understand the SDLC and Agile methodologies

Minimum 3 years formal testing experience

Exceptional technical skill

