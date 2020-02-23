Test Analyst (Gaming) – Mid

Mid Test Analyst (QA) – Gaming
Cape Town
Permanent
A company in the online gaming space has opened a position for a skilled SQA to join their team.
You will need to be well versed in the SDLC and testing procedures.
You will join an energetic team, ensuring software adheres to standards and processes and ensure that tools and test techniques do not compromise the quality and functionality of the software
You will develop and refine plans, templates, strategy and re-estimate workload requirements
Complete relevant documentation according to standards
Follow up on deployment & live testing
Participate in sprint reviews
Verify & release files for deployment
Log defects
Reporting
Escalate delays in test execution
Execution of basic non functional test with monitoring and analysis
Troubleshooting
Root cause analysis
Participate in planning and design sessions
Test cases to be automated must be identified & defined
Test data preparation
Requirements:
Relevant Tertiary (preferably a completed a degree)
You must have knowledge and working experience in JavaScript and GIT to apply for this position
You need to understand the SDLC and Agile methodologies
Minimum 3 years formal testing experience
Exceptional technical skill