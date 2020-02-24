Business Analyst Ref: BAS/ZR

A Business Analyst with SAP S/4 Hana experience required to fulfill a permanent opportunity in the financial sector.This role is Cape Town based. Role OverviewThe primary focus of the Business Analyst role will be to engage and facilitate integration between business and IT; gather requirements for change and guide these through the SDLC (System Development Life Cycle). It will encompass analysis and specification of business requirements; supporting training material updates/development; supporting test case definition/updates; and supporting the deployment of new and updated processes.The role will be instrumental in determining how SAP (and supporting technologies) will be updated and deployed to deliver a streamlined, efficient, user-friendly process for business users and other impacted stakeholders. This includes playing a key role in enabling the change; acting as the bridge between the SAP S/4HANA system and business users; and ensuring that the standard SAP processes match business requirements. Key Responsibilities? Research of SAP solutions / new technologies / new releases that can enable business requirements / process improvements.? Perform business requirements analysis for existing and new requirements, including:

o Hosting workshops to demonstrate the new SAP Solution, or desired process; and

o Gathering feedback from multiple business units to inform analysis.

? Facilitate resolution of all relevant process issues with relevant stakeholders as required.? Articulate how the various change requirements can be met across the different dimensions of people, process, data and technology.? Work with the programme’s Functional Build team to articulate requirements.? Update any necessary requirements documentation? Document the necessary processes in the relevant tool.? Organise appropriate sign-off on updated designs? Raise awareness within the business around updated designs? Build relationships with key business unit stakeholders that perform/ manage the capability in question.? Inform / update / quality assure the training documentation related to the solution.? Inform / update / quality assure the test cases / testing documentation related to the solution.? Support the testing of the solution by carrying out testing.? Support the deployment of the application to multiple businesses by participating in End User training sessions and providing End User support.· Assist in driving any operational implementation requirements (e.g. communications to teams; updating of policy documentation etc.)Qualifications:

Relevant financial degree with Accountancy as major will be required.

Qualification in Business Analytics will be beneficial.

Experience:

· 3+ years in a business analysis role, preferably around finance systems, and ideally SAP S/4 HANA.

Proficiency in the General Ledger Accounting capability with immediate focus on bank reconciliations.

· Finance project experience will be advantageous.Knowledge:· Sound Financial Services Industry and preferably Insurance Industry knowledge.Competencies:· Communicates effectively· Good facilitation skills· Business writing (reports).· Decision quality· Cultivates innovation· Concern for order and accuracy· Plans and aligns· Drives results· Customer focus· Balances stakeholders· Ensures accountability· Situational adaptability· Computer literate (MS Office with strong Excel / Word / Visio skills)

