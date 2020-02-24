Business Intelligence Analyst

Business Intelligence Analyst required for a client in Stellenbosch, Apply Now!The purpose for the role is to enhance the decision-making of management through the extraction and use of data to develop analyses of client behaviour and business trends. This means creating and utilising reports to provide insight and perspective as well as providing recommendations.Experience and Skills

Relevant Degree/Diploma in Engineering, Electrical/Electronic or Information Technology or Computer Science

3+ years experience in an Analysis role within a credit environment

Understanding of the Credit life cycle (eg Granting, Credit Book or Recoveries)

SQL experience (intermediate to advanced level)

Excel experience (intermediate to advanced level)

Qlikview or PowerBI experience

If you like the sound of this opportunity and would like to apply, please visit our website on www.networkrecruitment.co.za

