Data Analyst

Position Purpose:Gather, analyse and interpret data from various sources, extract insights in a clear, precise and actionable manner, using easily understandable representations of data for both technical and non-technical audiences.Experience & Qualifications:

Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

3-5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst.

Responsibilities:

Keep abreast of latest trends and practices to optimise service offering.

Analyse and understand the business’ requirement and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.

Design professional reports and dashboards to support various stakeholders within the company.

Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.

Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Test and validate in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.

Testing, debugging and reconciliation of data to source data to ensure data integrity.

Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using diagrammatic representations.

Collaborate closely with solution teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.

Evaluate changes and updates to source production systems that could impact reporting and eventually business decisions

Promote reusability, maintainability, reliability, and scalability in design and development of data solutions.

Perform analysis for business to give them a better understanding of relevant data/trends/behaviour.

Provide second line support to user community.

Competencies:

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

Customer focused.

Deadline driven.

Strong problem solving ability and quality orientation skills.

Sound interpersonal skills.

Decision making skills that can anticipate obstacles and overcome challenges in highly complex situations.

Strong relationship building skills.

Strong analytical skills.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position