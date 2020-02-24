DevOps Engineer
Tayla Allan
Nigel Frank International
Cape Town
(email address)
My Cape Town based Client, who’s software is used to fight and eliminate corruption in South Africa, is looking to bring a DevOps Engineer onto the team.
*.NET Developer with DevOps experience, looking to get into the DevOps space*
Core Responsibilities
- Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline [not CD]
- Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements
- Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required
- Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning
Skills & Qualifications
- .Net development environment [Microsoft stack]
- HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]
- AWS
- Containers
- Agile workflow methodologies
- Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python
- Windows infrastructures
- CI/CD pipelines
Benefits
- Fast-paced, flexible, and collaborative environment
- Breakfast and lunch
- Growth
- Casual dress code
Send your CV to (email address) to apply