Hardcopy peripherals up almost 1%

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market saw its overall shipment value grow 0,9% year over year to approximately $11,9-billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19).

Unit shipments during the quarter declined 5,4% to 25,3-million, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* Epson outperformed all other companies in the top 5 in terms of shipment growth. The vendor delivered a year-over-year increase of 1.4% with worldwide shipments of more than 4,8-million units in the quarter.

* The colour laser market posted 4,9% year-over-year growth to more than 2-million units shipped worldwide in 4Q19. Both A3 and A4 segments recorded year-over-year growth, 2,3% and 6,1%, respectively.

* Middle East & Africa recorded year-over-year growth for the second consecutive quarter with shipments up 3,2% to more than 1,4-million units. The growth was propelled by positive performances in both the inkjet and laser segments, which grew 1,6% and 7,9% respectively.