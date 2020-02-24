Intermediary Java Developer

Position Purpose:The Intermediary Developer Role will drive processes and contribute towards the production of quality code and products, in a team environment, in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standards and implement as required within the agreed upon timeframes.Experience & Qualifications:Minimum Qualifications
- Matric required.
- A relevant IT-related tertiary qualification / Btech / Degree required.
- JAVA:
- Relevant Sun Microsystems Certification (Sun certified Java Programmer or Developer) will be an advantage (Java)
Minimum Experience:
- JAVA:
- 5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java.
- Solid (Java) back-end development experience.
- Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous.
- Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses.
- Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.
- Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (Like SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.
- Understanding and experience with microservices.
- Strong knowledge of REST API designs.
- JBPM experience advantageous.
- Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.
- Experience with Apache Camel.
- GIT Lab experience.
- Strong Linux experience advantageous.
- GENERAL:
- Knowledge and exposure to agile software development would be advantageous.
- Good understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Experience working in the healthcare industry would be advantageous.
- Experience working in a Scrum team and Jira.
Responsibilities:
- Receive specification from Development Manager on client requirements and develop code accordingly.
- Do the necessary system analysis and provide a solution as per the requirements.
- Unit test after development.
- Conduct system integration tests.
- Get sign off from Users and / or Development Manager on the solution.
- Operates under the supervision of a Development Manager.
- Do maintenance and provide system support, where necessary.
- Unit testing of the delivered code.
- Impact analysis on code changes.
- Release management.
- Provide input and participate at sub system level.
- Gather the necessary requirements.
- System documentation (Technical design).
- Document all work completed.
- Provide input into User Training, such as User documentation, flow chart and hands on User Training.
- Accept and participate in knowledge sharing of products and systems.
- Provide assistance throughout the delivery chain as and when required.
- Agile Scrum team participation.
- Provide technical guidance, support and supervision to Junior Developers.
- Improve system / technical knowledge and awareness of the IT environment.
- Improve knowledge and understanding of products in team.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.