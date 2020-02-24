Intermediary Java Developer

Feb 24, 2020

Position Purpose:The Intermediary Developer Role will drive processes and contribute towards the production of quality code and products, in a team environment, in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standards and implement as required within the agreed upon timeframes.Experience & Qualifications:Minimum Qualifications

  • Matric required.
  • A relevant IT-related tertiary qualification / Btech / Degree required.
  • JAVA:
  • Relevant Sun Microsystems Certification (Sun certified Java Programmer or Developer) will be an advantage (Java)

Minimum Experience:

  • JAVA:
  • 5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java.
  • Solid (Java) back-end development experience.
  • Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous.
  • Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses.
  • Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.
  • Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (Like SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.
  • Understanding and experience with microservices.
  • Strong knowledge of REST API designs.
  • JBPM experience advantageous.
  • Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.
  • Experience with Apache Camel.
  • GIT Lab experience.
  • Strong Linux experience advantageous.
  • GENERAL:
    • Knowledge and exposure to agile software development would be advantageous.
    • Good understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
    • Experience working in the healthcare industry would be advantageous.
    • Experience working in a Scrum team and Jira.

Responsibilities:

  • Receive specification from Development Manager on client requirements and develop code accordingly.
  • Do the necessary system analysis and provide a solution as per the requirements.
  • Unit test after development.
  • Conduct system integration tests.
  • Get sign off from Users and / or Development Manager on the solution.
  • Operates under the supervision of a Development Manager.
  • Do maintenance and provide system support, where necessary.
  • Unit testing of the delivered code.
  • Impact analysis on code changes.
  • Release management.
  • Provide input and participate at sub system level.
  • Gather the necessary requirements.
  • System documentation (Technical design).
  • Document all work completed.
  • Provide input into User Training, such as User documentation, flow chart and hands on User Training.
  • Accept and participate in knowledge sharing of products and systems.
  • Provide assistance throughout the delivery chain as and when required.
  • Agile Scrum team participation.
  • Provide technical guidance, support and supervision to Junior Developers.
  • Improve system / technical knowledge and awareness of the IT environment.
  • Improve knowledge and understanding of products in team.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

