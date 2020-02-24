Intermediate Java Developer

Java Developer – Career role within Global Fashion Business

We are looking for a Java Developer to join the Store Operations Development Team working on Oracle Point of Sale and other Store facing applications.

The Store Operations Development Team develops and supports the applications that are used in the outlet Stores.

We support a wide range of systems, mostly Java based, and ranging from Swing Thick Client through to Light Weight Web-app and Highly Available JEE deployments.

Our largest responsibility is the POS software, of which do up to 4 releases a year of new functionality and an Oracle Release upgrade.

QUALIFICATIONS

BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Essential)

Honours Information Systems (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

3 to 5 years development work experience

ADVANTAGEOUS

– Data modeling experience

– Previous experience in retail systems

– Exposure to Agile Practices such as Daily Stand- up, Task Board, Product Backlog etc.

– Continuous Build, Unit Testing, Source Control (SVN), Maven, Ant, Scripting

– Retail Experience

TECHNICAL

– XML, various APIs

– SQL, preferably Oracle

– Java SE, Java EE, (Web Frameworks, EJB, JMS)

– Application Server (Weblogic, Glassfish or Other)

– Advantageous skills/knowledge:

– Vaadin

– Spring

– Linux

– Web Services (SOAP, REST)

– Android

– PL/SQL

– UML

– Confluence JIRA

BEHAVIOURAL:

– Self-Starter, Self-Motivated, Self-Managed

– Good communicator, Organised, Focused

– Team player.

– Ability to work in a loosely structured environment

– Ability to work to tight deadlines / work under pressure.

– Deliver to a high level of code in accordance with best practices.

Get in touch with your CV for a great Career opportunity as a Java Developer within a highly successful Global Fashion Business.

