IT Auditor

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior IT Auditor to join them on an independent contract basis

A position as a Junior IT Auditor exists in Group Internal Audit – Innovation and Technology

JOB DESCRIPTION

To assist in risk based IT general control reviews, project assurance reviews as well as reviews of IT controls within the various business process reviews, enabling the department to deliver on the internal audit plan and provide Audit Committee with independent assurance on the management of risks within the group.

Assist in the full audit cycle including:

– Adherence to the Internal Audit methodology;

– Obtaining, analyzing and evaluating accounting documentation, previous reports, data, flowcharts etc.;

– Identifying and documenting controls;

– Conducting audit procedures; and

– Drafting findings with practical recommendations.

– Assist with computer-assisted audit tools and techniques (CAATTs) using ACL or similar tools to increase audit efficiency and effectiveness.

– Audits are to be performed across the group including, its subsidiaries, portfolio managers and underwriting manager agencies (approximately 40% local travel may be required).

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

– Completed BSc/ BCom/ BTech/ BEng/ Honours (with Computer Science/Information Systems as a major) or similar.

– Specialization in IT Audit, data analytics or project management will be an advantage.

– Progress towards or completed CISA and/or CIA.

– A valid drivers license and the ability to travel nationally.

– Related work experience preferential.

SKILLS

– Analytical ability and logical reasoning

– Excellent interpersonal, communication and networking skills

– Strong client service orientation

– Ability to work under pressure

– Negotiating skills

– Time management and multi-tasking

– High ethical standards and trustworthiness

– Ability to work independently and as part of a team

– Assertive and persuasive

COMPETENCIES

– Analyzing

– Achieving personal work goals and objectives

– Learning and researching

– Planning and organizing

– Following instructions and procedures

