Project Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Analyst / Project Auditor to join them on an independent contract basis
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES
Perform assurance and consulting reviews across the Group, primarily
through the use of data analytics.
Provide support to audit management to identify and discuss issues with the
programme management team as and when they arise.
Provide continuous programme/project assurance in line with Internal Audit
Consulting Guidelines.
Analyzing solutions around the project with special focus on data technologies,
assessing data integration and relationships into various data storages like data
marts, data warehouse and a data lake and providing assurance over
reports/dashboards/visualization tools.
Assurance over the implementation of the IFRS 17 accounting standard and its
interpretations, the impact on business processes; and the various models and
processes which will feed into the IFRS 17 results consolidation
Apply appropriate project assurance methodologies and best practices during a
project/systems development lifecycle.
Responsible for audit execution, from planning to report finalisation.
Audit planning in terms of assignment objectives, scope of work, budgets and
consulting with management to define audit requirements within the related
projects and initiatives at the various decision gates.
Performing risk and control assessments.
Developing and review of audit procedures.
Prepare audit findings, compile draft audit report, and advise on practical
recommendations with various levels of management which will support the
achievement of the Group’s and our business partners strategic and
financial objectives.
Follow up on audit issues raised and provide input into the reports to the audit
committee and other relevant risk committees.
Maintain quality standards in terms of the audit methodology, approach and
documentation.
Implementation and improvement of general quality assurance on all audit work.
Building relations with clients and within the GIA team.
Supporting a combined assurance model (includes working with external auditors
and other assurance providers).
Although minimal, national travelling to offices and partners may be
required.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
A degree in Information Technology/Computer Information Systems or related.
(essential).
At least 3 years of work experience as an Auditor.
At least 5 years of experience as a Data analyst.
Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (preferred).
Financial and IT application experience is an advantage (SAS, JDE, etc.).
Functional knowledge in the area of finance, risk and regulatory reporting within the
insurance industry including the requirements of IFRS17 advantageous.
Experience in insurance related audits and knowledge of insurance processes
would be an advantage.
Teammate would be advantageous.
SKILLS :
Positive attitude and mind set
Strong team-player
Very strong numerical, analytical and conceptual skills
Analytical ability and logical reasoning
Understanding of key controls and risk management
Completion of audit assignments effectively and in a timely manner
Excellent interpersonal, communication and networking skills
Relationship management (Strong client service orientation)
Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment.
Strong attention to detail with an analytical mind and outstanding problem-solving
skills.
Strong verbal and written communication skills
COMPETENCIES :
Conceptual and innovative thinker
Ability to think analytically
High ethical standards
Problem solving skills
Proactive and achievement oriented
Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
Planning and organising
Writing and reporting
Knowledge management and sharing
Ability to work under pressure