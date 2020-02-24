Project Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Analyst / Project Auditor to join them on an independent contract basis

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES

Perform assurance and consulting reviews across the Group, primarily

through the use of data analytics.

Provide support to audit management to identify and discuss issues with the

programme management team as and when they arise.

Provide continuous programme/project assurance in line with Internal Audit

Consulting Guidelines.

Analyzing solutions around the project with special focus on data technologies,

assessing data integration and relationships into various data storages like data

marts, data warehouse and a data lake and providing assurance over

reports/dashboards/visualization tools.

Assurance over the implementation of the IFRS 17 accounting standard and its

interpretations, the impact on business processes; and the various models and

processes which will feed into the IFRS 17 results consolidation

Apply appropriate project assurance methodologies and best practices during a

project/systems development lifecycle.

Responsible for audit execution, from planning to report finalisation.

Audit planning in terms of assignment objectives, scope of work, budgets and

consulting with management to define audit requirements within the related

projects and initiatives at the various decision gates.

Performing risk and control assessments.

Developing and review of audit procedures.

Prepare audit findings, compile draft audit report, and advise on practical

recommendations with various levels of management which will support the

achievement of the Group’s and our business partners strategic and

financial objectives.

Follow up on audit issues raised and provide input into the reports to the audit

committee and other relevant risk committees.

Maintain quality standards in terms of the audit methodology, approach and

documentation.

Implementation and improvement of general quality assurance on all audit work.

Building relations with clients and within the GIA team.

Supporting a combined assurance model (includes working with external auditors

and other assurance providers).

Although minimal, national travelling to offices and partners may be

required.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A degree in Information Technology/Computer Information Systems or related.

(essential).

At least 3 years of work experience as an Auditor.

At least 5 years of experience as a Data analyst.

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (preferred).

Financial and IT application experience is an advantage (SAS, JDE, etc.).

Functional knowledge in the area of finance, risk and regulatory reporting within the

insurance industry including the requirements of IFRS17 advantageous.

Experience in insurance related audits and knowledge of insurance processes

would be an advantage.

Teammate would be advantageous.

SKILLS :

Positive attitude and mind set

Strong team-player

Very strong numerical, analytical and conceptual skills

Analytical ability and logical reasoning

Understanding of key controls and risk management

Completion of audit assignments effectively and in a timely manner

Excellent interpersonal, communication and networking skills

Relationship management (Strong client service orientation)

Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment.

Strong attention to detail with an analytical mind and outstanding problem-solving

skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills

COMPETENCIES :

Conceptual and innovative thinker

Ability to think analytically

High ethical standards

Problem solving skills

Proactive and achievement oriented

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Planning and organising

Writing and reporting

Knowledge management and sharing

Ability to work under pressure

