Scrum Master

VACANCY

SCRUM MASTER

12 MONTH CONTRACT

BELLVILLE CAPE TOWN

FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

We are sourcing for an amazing candidate who has amazing Scrum experience within an Agile environment

You will be required to:

– Assist teams with planning and administration to enable execution of sprints and to track burndown and progress against expected velocity

Your challenges are:

– Several teams working on a regulatory project in the Insurance Industry

– There is a mix of focus between data acquisition, data processing, development and analysis with good representation from business

– Although a large part of the project is data focussed the project is ultimately about changed financial reporting

Must have’s:

– IT related Degree or Diploma

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience and 6 years as a Scrum Master

– Certified Scrum Master

– Matric and SA ID

– This is an EE Position

Recruitment Process:

– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates

– CV’s should be accompanied by copied of minimum requirements

– CV Approval = 1st interview = checks/assessment = Final discussion

– Jino Swart Talent Acquisition Executive ( (email address))

Learn more/Apply for this position