About the role: Software Engineer
Key Responsibilities
– Help design and develop the core systems for the company for both the back and front end.
– Ensure the optimal functioning and continual enhancement of our systems by responding rapidly to potential issues and changing business needs.
Capabilities
– Technical Excellence
– Communication skills
– Planning and Organizing
– Intellectually curious
– Innovative
– Problem-solving
– Accountability
– Ability to translate business needs into technical requirements and designs
Key Requirements
– Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering or related field
– 3+ years of experience in software development
– 1+ years in an Agile development environment
– Experience with modern development language: Elixir, Java, Ruby, Scala, Clojure, Haskell, etc.
– Experience with logging services/analytics: Splunk/SumoLogic
– Cloud-based services background
Bonus Points
– Experience in Elixir/Phoenix
– Experience in Mobile App development
– Experience working with Heroku
– Experience working in Amazon Web Service environments (EC2, Elastic Beanstalk, RDS,…)
– Understanding of basic financial concepts
– Hands-on experience with enterprise-class software running significant transactional volumes
Please email CV applications to (email address) and (email address)