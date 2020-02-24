Software Engineer

About the role: Software Engineer

Key Responsibilities

– Help design and develop the core systems for the company for both the back and front end.

– Ensure the optimal functioning and continual enhancement of our systems by responding rapidly to potential issues and changing business needs.

Capabilities

– Technical Excellence

– Communication skills

– Planning and Organizing

– Intellectually curious

– Innovative

– Problem-solving

– Accountability

– Ability to translate business needs into technical requirements and designs

Key Requirements

– Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering or related field

– 3+ years of experience in software development

– 1+ years in an Agile development environment

– Experience with modern development language: Elixir, Java, Ruby, Scala, Clojure, Haskell, etc.

– Experience with logging services/analytics: Splunk/SumoLogic

– Cloud-based services background

Bonus Points

– Experience in Elixir/Phoenix

– Experience in Mobile App development

– Experience working with Heroku

– Experience working in Amazon Web Service environments (EC2, Elastic Beanstalk, RDS,…)

– Understanding of basic financial concepts

– Hands-on experience with enterprise-class software running significant transactional volumes

