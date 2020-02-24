Solution Architect – Cloud Platform

Extensive subject matter knowledge of cloud services and platform technologies is essential, including Cloud IaaS, PaaS, Containerisation, Virtualization and Security.Qualifications

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, ZACHMAN)

Infrastructure / Data centre Certified Professional (CCNP or VCE-CIAE or VCP6-DCV)

Cloud Provider Certified ( AWS Certified Cloud Architect, GCP Cloud Architect)

Experience:

5 to 10 years working experience within the IT industry

Excellent architecture and design skills and proven track record delivering well architected complex enterprise class systems

Expert understanding of cloud strategies and cloud platform architectures

Extensive Cloud technical experience and understanding of the current Cloud Technology requirements

Extensive experience with ICT Infrastructure components in the domains of (Networking, Data Centre, Storage, Compute Platforms, and ICT Management / Monitoring)

Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices

Strong understanding of solution architecture, enterprise architecture frameworks, reference architectures, information and communication technologies, and business application patterns

Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes would be advantageouss

Job objectives:

Consult on the Technology and Cloud Strategy, develop cloud roadmaps and reference architectures, and governance technology selection in support thereof.

Serve as the primary cloud technology solution architecture and design authority for all project and operational stakeholders, and ensure architecture quality across all solution platforms enabled by cloud technologies.

Provide expert cloud and technology guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the cloud strategy and technology standards and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Committee.

Contribute to solution architecture and design standards and SDLC governance requirements.

Knowledge & Skills:

Persuading and influencing

Applying expertise and technology

Formulating strategies and concepts

Creating and innovating

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Presenting and communicating information

Relating and networking

Analysing

