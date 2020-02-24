Virtual classes become a reality

Many adults enjoy remote work as it significantly expands their job options in a country where your commute could easily span significant kilometres. Yet very few have seriously considered how it could similarly benefit their children or learners of a school going age.

The virtual classroom is a strong alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar school option.

Coleen Cronje, CEO of Brainline, comments: “Innovation has paved the way for an alternative form of education and with the latest technology, Brainline is bridging the gap to accommodate the digital age.

“In 2019, the focus was on masterclasses to prepare learners for tests and tasks. This year saw the introduction of Brainline Cloud School, the hub of teaching. Here, the focus is on the learner and innovation regarding teaching and facilitation.”

Cronje says the online programs give their students a blend of both in-person and online instruction. Learners are able to engage in weekly bilingual online classes, presented by qualified teachers via video communication technologies.

“Brainline Cloud Teachers present classes online in innovative ways, challenging the status quo of blackboard teaching. These online classes, also recorded and made available for later viewing, break down the invisible walls of traditional teaching by presenting the curriculum in new and exciting ways, bringing the classroom to life, and invigorating the lesson material. In this way, Brainline is revolutionising home education for today’s learner,” Cronje explains.

The virtual classes are complementary and an added resource to the set curriculum, at no extra cost to the learner. Cronje says there are a number of positive elements associated with virtual or online classes such as the fact that learners can complete their schoolwork in a learning environment free from distractions.

She says the students are also able to work according to their own pace.

“Virtual classes allow learners to work through courses at the pace most comfortable to them. Online classes foster students that are able to take charge of their education and allow them the freedom to complete schoolwork on a schedule that fits their busy lives. So, whether your child is an athlete, performing artist, volunteer, or works, school is always open, and they can access their courses when they have the time.”