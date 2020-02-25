Business Analyst HR

Ever expanding team, within a diverse digital client, is seeking a Business Analyst to join their team. You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. This role acts as a bridge between the business unit, organisational stakeholders and the IT solutions team by facilitating effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.

Requirements:

3+ years Business Analysis experience in HR and HR Accounting processes

3+ years’ experience ERP systems

2+ years SAP 2-3 years SAP HR experience

HR Diploma/Degree

FTI certificate/diploma advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position