Data Engineer

The incumbent will have the opportunity of working directly across the firm with developers, operations staff, data scientists, architects and business constituents to develop and enhance the big data service.

The Big Data Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support and administration of the Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service.

The successful candidate will have the below experience:

– Development and deployment of data applications

– Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries

– Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack

– Automation of application back-end workflows

– Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework

– Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications

– Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies

– Strong problem solving skills

– Strong programming skills

– Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent

– Worked on Big Data platforms like:

– Vanilla Hadoop,

– Cloudera or

– Hortonworks

– Preferred:

– Scala,

– Haskell,

– Clojure,

– Kotlin,

– Clean

Preferred Experience with some of the following:

– Apache Hadoop,

– Spark,

– Hive,

– Pig,

– Oozie,

– ZooKeeper,

– MongoDB,

– CouchbaseDB,

– Impala,

– Kudu,

– Linux,

– Bash,

– Version control tools,

– Continuous integration tools

Learn more/Apply for this position