Database Administrator

The successful candidate would ideally have the following the following Qualifications:
– Matric Certificate coupled with either a National Diploma or Degree in Computing / Information Technology;
– Relevant Database Management Course Certification;
– AWS Associate Architecture Certification;
– Azure Fundamentals Certification;
You should only apply if you have:
– Excellent understanding of Database Concepts;
– SQL Server database management and Reporting Services;
– InnoDB an MyISAM storage engine understanding;
– Familiarity with NoSQL DBMS such as MongoDB or Cassandra
– 5+ years general understanding of database management concepts
– 5+ years managing MySQL databases
– 5+ years Strong proficiency in MySQL database management
– 5+ years Strong proficiency in Linux operating system
– 5+ years Good understanding of InnoDB and MyISAM storage engines.