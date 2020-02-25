Epsidon Technology Holdings acquires Nology

Epsidon Technology Holdings has acquired Nology, a specialist value-added distributor of converged IP solutions to service providers, network operators, system integrators and resellers across southern Africa.

Founded in 2001, Nology imports and distributes some of the top global brands including Yealink, Zyxel, MikroTik, 3CX, Technicolor and Axiros. Additionally, Nology has established itself as the leading CPE device management provider to some of the largest ISPs and network operators in southern Africa.

Debbie Abrahall, MD of First Distribution, a division of Epsidon, comments: “We are really excited about the acquisition of Nology as it provides us with additional high value solution offerings that we can take to our partner base, thereby allowing them to increase their value to their customers.

“Nology’s converged communications offerings will seamlessly extend some of First Distributions’ offering allowing us to bring integrated video, voice and data solutions to the channel. The converged communication market is experiencing much higher growth than the traditional ICT markets, and this will present opportunities for our partners to look at new revenue streams in these high growth areas.”

Karel Leuschner, MD of Nology, says: “Nology is very excited about joining the Epsidon group and the additional value this can bring to all our stakeholders. We have built a successful and growing business over the last eighteen years and would not have been able to achieve this without the support from our customers, vendors and employees.

“Nology will leverage the Epsidon group’s footprint in West and East Africa, the Indian Ocean Islands and Southern Africa to accelerate our African expansion strategy. Having access to the group’s larger reseller base in South Africa further ensures broader coverage and greater growth opportunities locally.”

Nology will retain its independence within the Epsidon group operating autonomously, under its existing brand and also benefiting from the group’s Level 1 B-BBEE contributor status.