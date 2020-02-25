Ericsson’s extends 5G platform

Ericsson is announcing four new additions to its 5G platform: enhancing user experience, cutting complexity and costs, allowing faster service deployment and automated provisioning.

The latest enhancements include:

* Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core with built-in software probes and Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure, enabling service providers to reduce TCO and complexity while deploying a 5G Core network.

* Enhanced capabilities for business communication, the Ericsson Communication Accelerator for fast delivery of advanced mobile business communication services to the market.

David Bjore, head of R&D and portfolio: business area digital services at Ericsson, says: “Through our core networks, service providers can get to market faster and can capitalize on new services, through leading consumer and enterprise communication and monetisation solutions, enabling them to stay ahead in the race for 5G business, today and tomorrow.”

Anil Rao, principal analyst at Analysys Mason, says: “The traditional appliance-based probes technology and the associated CEM approaches are not fit for purpose to guarantee customer experiences in cloud-based 5G networks. Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core with built-in software probes, pre-integrated with Ericsson Expert Analytics’ intelligence, enables CSPs to deliver superior 5G customer experiences and accelerate 5G roll-out.”

Ericsson is introducing containers on a bare metal cloud infrastructure solution to better support the deployment of cloud native applications, such as 5G Core. Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure radically simplifies the infrastructure for automated deployments across central and edge sites. TCO savings can be as high as 30% or more, compared to using virtual machines. By eliminating the virtualisation layer from the cloud infrastructure, complexity is reduced, and service providers benefit from improved hardware efficiency and performance.

Ericsson Communication Accelerator speeds up the delivery of advanced mobile business communication services to the market. Offerings to service providers consists of cloud-based micro services to be combined in different use cases utilizing a service provider’s existing network assets. The solution is delivered as-a-service for scale and reduced time to market, as well as for security and quality of service control.

New service opportunities include:

* Enterprise Voice services: combining traditional business voice services with innovative features to enhance your offerings.

* IoT Voice services: providing automated, central management of IoT voice services.

* Contextual Communication services: easy integration with advanced communication and collaboration services into any website or application