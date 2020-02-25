ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced innovative payment gateway provider seeks the expertise of a forward-thinking & highly skilled Full Stack Developer to join its team. Working within an Agile team, you will develop reusable, quality, scalable and working software. You will require Matric / Grace 12, an IT qualification from an accredited institution, 2 – 4 years’ proven Development experience within a high-volume environment and your skillset should include: Relational Databases, SQL, ORM technologies, Agile Techniques, DoD, Scrum, Kanban, Stand-up, Sprints, Retrospectives Git, Mercurial, CVS, Subversion, TFS, Object Oriented and AWS. DUTIES: Coding – Write well designed, testable and working code based on business requirements.

Ensure the code is scalable and adheres to security standards.

Deployable in infrastructure provided for release.

Commit to source control in a working state with all dependencies updated. Quality Assurance – Code is working and signed off by the client.

All Code Reviews have passed.

All tests are working. Technical Analysis – Involved in the planning, design and development of the identified systems and platforms, contributing to all phases of the development life cycle.

Responsible for supporting the continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review. Documentation – Assist with relevant documentation as and when required. Participation in SCRUM Team – Actively participate in stand-up, sprint planning retrospectives etc.

Work with team to meet the sprint goal.

Self-Organising. Responsibilities on Demand – Due to the fluid and dynamic environment within the company, new, additional or changed position responsibilities will occur.

Successful demonstration of change orientation is an on-going responsibility in all positions. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Matric / Grade 12 is essential.

An IT qualification from an accredited institution. Experience / Skills – 2 – 4 Years proven Development experience within a high-volume environment.

Develop, test, and maintain high quality application software.

Experience with test-driven development.

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies.

Exposure to graph databases.

Message Queues.

Solid understanding of the SDLC.

Agile Techniques, DoD, Scrum, Kanban, Stand-up, Sprints, Retrospectives etc.

Previous experience within a fintech or payments environment.

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Knowledge of source control such as Git, Mercurial, CVS, Subversion, TFS.

CI Tools.

Build highly scalable cloud-based applications in AWS. ATTRIBUTES: Time Management.

Information Monitoring.

High Attention to detail.

Continues Process Improvement.

Flexibility: a talent for adjusting quickly to rapid change, with a strong sense of urgency and ability to work well under pressure.

Team Player: a reliable team member, experience in working effectively with others in a team setting and able to take in other’s ideas as well as constructive criticism from team members.

Analytical Abilities: an eye for detail, technical as well as in a general context.

Communication: an ability to communicate clearly and confidently in an international environment.

Commitment: the dedication to achieve goals; and to continuous professional and personal development. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.