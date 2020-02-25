Full Stack Java Developer

Are you a Java Developer skilled in Full Stack Development? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking a Full Stack Java Developer to join their Bellville based team.

Requirements:

– 5+ years’ experience in Java and JavaScript Development.

– Skilled in at least 1 JavaScript Framework (Angular/React/Vue), HTML and CS.

– Experienced in Front End/Back End Applications, APIs, and Databases.

– Knowledge of all stages of the software development life-cycle.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact the IT team on (contact number) or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

