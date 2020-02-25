Games Developer

You will be working in a team that is responsible for taking the game from a concept stage to a finished game, optimized for both desktop and mobile devices. Not only will you write structured, testable quality code but you will also support graphics and FX artists with implementing and coding art and graphical effectsWork in small agile teams consisting of a game designer, sound designer, producer, QA, artists and of course game developers. We believe that working closely in small team is crucial in creating the best games and it helps them in an agile way to take faster and better decisions. We develop our games in Javascript and TypeScript. They are rendered with the PIXI engine in WebGl and Canvas. To give the players the best experience, they put a lot of effort in optimizing their games for all platforms, both regarding file size and performance.Work in an ambitious, casual and fun atmosphere where they take a lot of pride in the games they create.THIS IS A PLACE THAT YOU WILL LOVE TO WORK AT AND BE PART OF !!Your Tasks

Participation in the design process for new features in the new games framework

Implementing new features in the new games framework

Implementing new games in games framework

Code Reviews of new features implemented by other developers

Qualifications and Experience

+5 years of prior experience of software development as employee or contractor

+5 years working experience with JavaScript, TypeScript, or similar

Experience working with graphically performance-heavy web applications and games

Experience with GIT, SVN or similar version control systems

Understanding of good practice version control, artifact versioning, branching model

Interest in computer graphics programming, animations and effects

Good communication skills to explain technical requirements to the game designer and producer

Experience with client-server integrations

The ability to deliver in an agile, iterative environment where pace is high and all voices matter

HIGHLY VALUED

Experience with hardware-accelerated 3D techniques

Experience with any JavaScript based game engines, like PIXI, Phaser or similar

Experience with Shaders

Experience working with TDD and automated testing techniques

Any other creative skill, from sound design to 3D modeling

INTERESTED? APPLY NOW ! Please send your updated CV to (email address) or call (contact number) for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position