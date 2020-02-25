Information Security Architect

Well-established company is seeking an Information Security Architect to join their team. As a recognized Information and Cyber Security authority, you will collaborate on Information Security standards & controls, creates robust security architectures in support thereof, and leads the realization of the security architecture into the target environments to secure the enterprise’s information assets. Extensive subject matter knowledge of Information Security and Cyber Security is essential.

Job objectives include (but are not limited to):

Create information security architectures and designs to secure enterprise information assets in line with architecture standards: Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy, business priorities and the overall enterprise Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Develop the Information Security roadmap and blueprints in line with the strategic business direction.

Determine security requirements by evaluating business strategies and requirements, researching Information Security standards and technologies, evaluating network and security technologies, collaborating on security and vulnerability analyses and risk assessments of on-premise, cloud and 3rd party hosted environments, and monitoring changes in laws, regulations (e.g PCI DSS, POPI, etc).

Translate security requirements into effective Information Security architectures and designs to secure enterprise information assets in line with the requirements.

Engage all stakeholders to obtain agreement on proposed information security solutions and work closely with business stakeholders, IT Compliance, IT Security operations, Business Analysts, Developers, Testers and Project Managers to architect and implement information security solutions.

Create business, data, application and technology architectures and designs using the appropriate modelling techniques and methodologies for Information Security in the enterprise architecture repository in line with architecture principles.

Keep abreast of the latest Information and Cyber Security trends and emerging technologies, identify and analyze architecture best practices, determine the potential impact on the enterprise, and drive adoption as deemed appropriate. Requirements:

10+ years’ experience within the IT industry

5+ years’ experience within a leadership role in an IT Security environment

5+ years’ experience with IT projects from a Security architecture and design perspective (SDLC)

3+ years hands-on experience with cloud applications, infrastructures and public cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP)

5+ years extensive experience in Information Security and/or IT risk management with a focus on security, performance, and reliability

5+ years’ experience implementing multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, identity management or related technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position