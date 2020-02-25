New app for part-time Gen Z jobbers

South African startup Live Wire has launched an employment app for the over-40s.

The app connects part-time job seekers with part-time hirers. It provides a simple platform for hirers to choose applicants for numerous chores, professional functions and specialised services from a generous database.

Developed and tested over the last year by founder and webpreneur Jacqueline Baldwin, Live Wire is aimed at filling a much-needed gap in the working environment for people who are multi-skilled, mature, experienced, and professionally caring. The only proviso is that the applicant needs to be over the age of 40 years old, although the hirer can be of any age.

It is a social connect for an age group that – for whatever economic, and social reasons – has opted out of full-time employment but still has the capacity to continue serving their communities and augment their own financial means.

“Lives today are dizzyingly demanding and I wanted to bring to market an app that would be both beneficial for those seeking part-time employment with those who are just too busy to worry about complications in finding the right person at the right time,” Baldwin says.

“Women are particularly susceptible to constant anxiety and tension due to the added responsibility of managing households and children. When I learnt from the American Institute of Stress (AIS) statistics that 83% of the collective workforce suffer from work-related stress, I realised that in today’s world of apps, there must be one to relieve stress, and uncomplicate hiring of key community services – so that is how Live Wire was initiated.”