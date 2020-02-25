New MD for Altron Arrow

Warren Mande has been appointed as MD of Altron Arrow, effective 1 March 2020.

Mande was previously sales division executive at Altron Bytes Document Solutions.

Both companies are subsidiaries of JSE-listed technology company Altron.

Mande has worked for Xerox and Altron, in both the UK and South Africa, for over 17 years.

He joined the company as a graduate trainee before being promoted to the position of commercial manager. He moved on to spend seven years at Bytes UK as sales director before returning to South Africa to take up the position of sales divisional executive at Altron BDS.

He is currently responsible for Xerox’s office sales operations across the country, taking Xerox’s full portfolio of product offerings to the market.

“Warren has always been passionate about sales, and a highly skilled and professional leader who takes great pride in all that he does,” says MD of Altron BDS, Johan Basson. “He has always promoted a very strong culture of quality, fairness, proactivity, and accountability and encouraged colleagues and employees to strive for excellence. The support, assistance and encouragement he has shown to his colleagues in respect of operational and strategic business matters have been unwavering.

“While we are sad to see him leave ABDS, this is an exciting growth opportunity for him, and a well-deserved appointment and promotion. I am proud of him and exceptionally pleased that he will remain within the group.

“We would like to thank Warren for his incredible contribution to our business and wish him every success in his new endeavor. I am very confident that with Warren’s leadership, Altron Arrow will also deliver great value, support, service and innovation to their customers,” Basson adds.