Project Manager

REQUIREMENTS AND KEY SKILLS:• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from an accredited institution• Sound Project management skills• Project management qualification preferred, but a minimum of 3 years Project management experience in the manufacturing industry essential• Demonstrated ability to work on a global level interfacing with diverse cultures• Expertise in manufacturing processes and design is advantageous• Proficient in Project management software tools (i.e. MS Project)• SAP or equivalent experience advantageousKEY RESPONSIBILITIES:• Manage contractual relationship to customers through effective and timely resolution of claims/warranties• Coordinate and track design iterations and changes during development stages as well as in serial production• Implementation and maintenance of Lessons learned process capturing knowledge and understanding gained through past and current projects• Continuous monitoring of project progress and reporting of key aspects to Project steering committee• Actively monitoring and reporting on project costs against budgets and generating and reviewing changes to reduce cost drivers• Organize and provide tools to identify, analyse, prioritize, plan and monitor project risk.• Provide regular, structured and effective feedback on customer projects• Overview of project management including identification of bottlenecks, providing of escalation guidance for identified issues, evaluate options and find alternatives• Create and manage overall project plans incl. the definition of milestones and responsibilities as well as delegation and management of work packages• Reviewing of customer purchase order information with respect to latest offer• Tracking and be responsible for timely implementation of solutions to customer specified or internally observed issues/problems on projects• Facilitate successful handover between Development/Industrialization and Serial production

Learn more/Apply for this position