ENVIRONMENT: If you are exceptionally skilled at writing clean and readable C# code, then your expertise is sought by a global leader in Dispatch Tech seeking a Senior C#.Net Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to build applications, including anything from back-end services to client-end counterparts. You will design and develop these applications and coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. The ideal candidate must have strong C# and know its ecosystems, skilled at writing reusable C# libraries, strong .Net, Microsoft SQL Server, understand Object-Oriented Programming and be familiar with React and various design and architectural patterns. DUTIES: Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatisation.

Create database schemas that represent and support business processes, including ORM frameworks.

Implement automated testing platforms and unit tests. REQUIREMENTS: Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.

Skill for writing reusable C# libraries and knack for writing clean, readable C# code.

Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.

.NET Framework.

Microsoft SQL Server.

Strong understanding of Object-Oriented Programming.

Familiar with various design and architectural patterns.

Experience with popular web application frameworks, such as React.

Understand fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

