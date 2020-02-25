|
ENVIRONMENT:
If you are exceptionally skilled at writing clean and readable C# code, then your expertise is sought by a global leader in Dispatch Tech seeking a Senior C#.Net Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to build applications, including anything from back-end services to client-end counterparts. You will design and develop these applications and coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. The ideal candidate must have strong C# and know its ecosystems, skilled at writing reusable C# libraries, strong .Net, Microsoft SQL Server, understand Object-Oriented Programming and be familiar with React and various design and architectural patterns.
DUTIES:
REQUIREMENTS:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.