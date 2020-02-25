Server Administrator

Requirements:

– VCP certification essential.

– VCAP certification will be an advantage.

– MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.

– Linux certification.

– OS support experience – Windows 2008 and 2012, Linux.

– HP hardware knowledge.

– Server hardware experience.

– Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment.

– Willing to work overtime when required.

– Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.

– 3-6 years’ experience.

Responsibilities

– Design, install and support VMware.

– Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems.

– Manage and ensure efficient load balancing of VMware systems.

– Establish and ensure high availability of systems.

– Deploy Hardware.

– Provide hardware support for servers.

– Provide operating system support for Windows servers.

– Manage support calls for the supported environment.

– Provide Linux system support.

– Maintain related documentation.

