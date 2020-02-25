Server Administrator

Requirements:
– VCP certification essential.
– VCAP certification will be an advantage.
– MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.
– Linux certification.
– OS support experience – Windows 2008 and 2012, Linux.
– HP hardware knowledge.
– Server hardware experience.
– Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment.
– Willing to work overtime when required.
– Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.
– 3-6 years’ experience.
Responsibilities
– Design, install and support VMware.
– Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems.
– Manage and ensure efficient load balancing of VMware systems.
– Establish and ensure high availability of systems.
– Deploy Hardware.
– Provide hardware support for servers.
– Provide operating system support for Windows servers.
– Manage support calls for the supported environment.
– Provide Linux system support.
– Maintain related documentation.