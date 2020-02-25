Service Desk Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing dynamic cloud solutions provider seeks an ambitious, energetic Service Desk Engineer to join the rapidly expanding Cape Town office. The role offers fantastic growth opportunities – work hard, learn as you go and work your way up the support ladder. You’ll be engaging with a range of internationally based clients, so the ideal candidate needs to be well spoken and an excellent communicator.

The role itself involves remote support and escalation to the senior support team. As the “front door”, you’ll be representing the business, so the responsibility is on your shoulders to provide a professional and positive first impression whilst ensuring a reliable resolution of customer technical issues when raised via the clients help desk.

DUTIES:

First response customer interaction.

Case creation, classification, escalation and management.

Remote support.

Case progress feedback to customers.

Adhering to business processes and procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Higher education diploma or degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or minimum 1-years hands on experience in an IT Desktop/Server support role.

MCSE / MCP / CCNA certification or qualifications are desirable.

Logical approach to problem solving, methodical process follower.

Excellent communicator and inter-personal skills with good time management.

ESSENTIAL

Microsoft Desktop (7 / 8 / 10) Operating Systems.

Microsoft Productivity Suites (Office 2010 – 2016).

Administration of Microsoft Server 2008 / 2012.

Administration of Office 365.

Administration of Microsoft Active Directory.

ADVANTAGES

Administration of Microsoft Exchange (contact number).

Knowledge of Microsoft Azure .

Knowledge of monitoring systems (PRTG).

Knowledge of PSA tools (Autotask, Service Now).

Knowledge of RMM tools (Kaseya, Labtech).

COMMENTS:

