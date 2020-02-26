Our client based in Cape Town is looking for an Asset Analyst to support the Finance and Asset Management team with the daily management of all commercial, contractual, regulatory and reporting obligations of portfolio plants in both the construction and operational phasesEducation and Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in financial management or accounting
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Proficiency in understanding and budgeting cashflows
- Proficiency in understanding and budgeting on an accrual accounting basis
- Proficiency in understanding and interpreting management accounts and financial statements
- Professional qualification such as CA(SA), CIMA, CFA
- Financial modelling certification
- Knowledge of large-scale renewable energy projects would be beneficial
- 3-5 years working experience within project finance, financial management, accounting or financial analysis environments
Competencies
- Should be available and accustomed to travel both domestically and internationally to 3rd world countries
- Must be able to work in an open plan environment
- Must be able to work extended hours when required
- Demonstrated ability to be self-motivated and perform job tasks independently
- Comfortable in fast-paced, growing company
- Detail-oriented and capable of driving multiple projects simultaneously
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Strong interpersonal skills, professionalism and ability to work closely with members of different business groups and functions of a global company at all levels
- Strong desire to advance the adoption of renewable energies in the global energy mix
Responsibilities
- Monitor project level profit and loss (P and L) activities to ensure that the power plants are delivering expected financial returns, analysis of P and L variances, Cash Flow Forecasts and plant budget reviews
- Administer all project financing agreements including the monitoring of all payments of the plant
- Analyse system efficiencies and identify opportunities for improved performance
- Monitor maintenance and operations activities of the assets
- Monitor the compliance in all contracts and activities
- Help in due diligence process, including review of financial and operational assumptions
- Maintain and manage all respective permits and licenses
- Support Legal department in any legal action and coordinate claims
- Invoice collection sign off
- Reconfirm the electricity tariff and kilowatt hours of electricity sold
- Monitor and ensure the timeous collection of electricity revenue
- Contact the Off takers to resolve potential discrepancies
- Coordinate with Finance team to ensure monthly accruals, GL entries and internal reporting are completed in a timely and accurate manner
- Facilitate handover from project management to operational management
- Receive notices under the agreements
- Assist Asset Manager with compliance of all respective contracts and applicable laws
- Maintain relationship with landlords
- Prepare the respective documentation for the 6 monthly lease payments
- Liaise with the respective landlords to ensure acceptance of the relevant payment certificates
- Liaise with Finance team to effect payment
- Assist with any further landlord reporting, if required
- Prepare the respective documentation required by the lenders on a periodic basis –Monthly, quarterly, semi-annually and or annually)
- Monitor the fulfilment of all covenants
