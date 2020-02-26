Asset Analyst

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for an Asset Analyst to support the Finance and Asset Management team with the daily management of all commercial, contractual, regulatory and reporting obligations of portfolio plants in both the construction and operational phasesEducation and Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in financial management or accounting

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Proficiency in understanding and budgeting cashflows

Proficiency in understanding and budgeting on an accrual accounting basis

Proficiency in understanding and interpreting management accounts and financial statements

Professional qualification such as CA(SA), CIMA, CFA

Financial modelling certification

Knowledge of large-scale renewable energy projects would be beneficial

3-5 years working experience within project finance, financial management, accounting or financial analysis environments

Competencies

Should be available and accustomed to travel both domestically and internationally to 3rd world countries

Must be able to work in an open plan environment

Must be able to work extended hours when required

Demonstrated ability to be self-motivated and perform job tasks independently

Comfortable in fast-paced, growing company

Detail-oriented and capable of driving multiple projects simultaneously

Strong oral and written communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills, professionalism and ability to work closely with members of different business groups and functions of a global company at all levels

Strong desire to advance the adoption of renewable energies in the global energy mix

Responsibilities

Monitor project level profit and loss (P and L) activities to ensure that the power plants are delivering expected financial returns, analysis of P and L variances, Cash Flow Forecasts and plant budget reviews

Administer all project financing agreements including the monitoring of all payments of the plant

Analyse system efficiencies and identify opportunities for improved performance

Monitor maintenance and operations activities of the assets

Monitor the compliance in all contracts and activities

Help in due diligence process, including review of financial and operational assumptions

Maintain and manage all respective permits and licenses

Support Legal department in any legal action and coordinate claims

Invoice collection sign off

Reconfirm the electricity tariff and kilowatt hours of electricity sold

Monitor and ensure the timeous collection of electricity revenue

Contact the Off takers to resolve potential discrepancies

Coordinate with Finance team to ensure monthly accruals, GL entries and internal reporting are completed in a timely and accurate manner

Facilitate handover from project management to operational management

Receive notices under the agreements

Assist Asset Manager with compliance of all respective contracts and applicable laws

Maintain relationship with landlords

Prepare the respective documentation for the 6 monthly lease payments

Liaise with the respective landlords to ensure acceptance of the relevant payment certificates

Liaise with Finance team to effect payment

Assist with any further landlord reporting, if required

Prepare the respective documentation required by the lenders on a periodic basis –Monthly, quarterly, semi-annually and or annually)

Monitor the fulfilment of all covenants

