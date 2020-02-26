Bluegrass grows its Umbraco skillset

Content management system (CMS) expert Bluegrass Digital has expanded its Umbraco skillset by introducing another three Umbraco Certified Professionals. This forms part of a commitment to ensure its development team is trained and certified in Umbraco best practice.

Umbraco is the provider of the flexible, friendly, easy-to-use and full-featured open-source CMS. Umbraco CMS and the Umbraco Cloud run more than 500 000 websites worldwide and is used by a global community of 220 000 developers.

Bluegrass Digital is South Africa’s only listed Umbraco Certified Partner and one of the few companies that have more than 10 years’ experience working on Umbraco implementations. The company has developed over 100 solutions and websites around the world using this Microsoft .Net-based CMS.

Nick Durrant, Bluegrass Digital CEO, says Umbraco Certified Professionals demonstrate a solid working knowledge of Umbraco best practices. “These developers can now implement any website in Umbraco 8 without compromising design or mark-up.

“They also understand the best practices for Umbraco website architecture and can take advantage of Umbraco’s built-in functionality as well as having the ability to extend Umbraco when developing solutions,” he adds.

Umbraco gives developers the flexibility and freedom to build websites, apps and other solutions without design restrictions and with features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to easily and quickly get content in front of their customers.

“As an Umbraco Certified Partner, Bluegrass Digital undergoes extensive training and is committed to certifying its developers ongoing. With the skills and knowledge associated with Umbraco certification, it’s a great reassurance for clients to know they will always have the required Umbraco support and certified in-house developers that can provide Umbraco CMS training,” he concludes.