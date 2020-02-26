Branch Technical Support

KEY AREAS:

– Assist customers telephonically, face to face and on site with all technical queries and problems related toCompany products

– Provide an efficient and professional service to clients of Company, and help ensure the company successfully meets its sales goals and objectives

TECHNICAL SUPPORT RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Assist customers with technical queries on all products sold by Company.

– Provide a high standard of technical assistance to customers on-site and at the trade counter, and telephonically.

– Technical support is to be provided only on products purchased from Company.

– Generate all necessary administration, for example Job Sheets, Component usages and the Invoicing thereof etc.

– Provide ‘on-the-job’ coaching for Company staff in the branch.

– Check faulty goods prior to sending them in for repairs and complete the appropriate paperwork required.

– Discretion must be used on customers that abuse the service, advise these customers on the appropriate training courses to attend.

INTERNAL SALES ASSISTANCE:

– You will be required to assist at the trade counter as and when it becomes necessary.

– Customers at our trade counter are to be served quickly, efficiently and in a professional manner. Ensure all tasks are completed to the satisfaction of the customer.

– Advise management immediately if discounting becomes necessary, if negative feedback is received regarding our service, quality or pricing, or if customers repeatedly request an item not yet part of our product range.

– Adhere to all procedures and systems regarding cheque and account clearances etc before any goods are handed over.

REQUIREMENTS:

– The incumbent must be qualified or have demonstrated above average technical abilities and experience.

– Must be prepared to travel within the area to assist customers on site.

– A car and valid driver’s licence are inherent requirements of this position.

– Must be willing to undergo training outside of normal working hours.

– The incumbent must ensure a consistent standard of excellence and professionalism in all interaction with people, be they Company customers, suppliers or colleagues.

– Must understand the concept of responsibility to mean ‘taking ownership of’ and be prepared to personally see though to the end any task assigned.

