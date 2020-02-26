Dev-ops engineer

Opportunity

We build and deploy globally, a highly configurable ERP-style product with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to our development process.

Your primary focus will be empowering the Development and QA Team to achieve their Feature, Bug and Regression objectives through providing timely infrastructure and eliminating friction points.

Responsibilities

Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline

Manage our GIT and SVN repositories, including versioning

Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements

Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required

Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

Capabilities

Proven experience in [+5 years]:

Capacity to absorb and understand a deep level of domain knowledge

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently while working under pressure

Development and operations, or related IT, computer, or operations field

Software development, infrastructure development, or development and operations

Latest industry trends

Please send me your CV to (email address) or give me a call on (contact number)

