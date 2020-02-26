Fujitsu adds servers with new Xeon Scalable processors

Fujitsu has introduced new superfast servers allowing organisations to accelerate in optimising data-centric applications and gain faster insights from their data.

The latest generation of Primergy and PrimeQuest servers gain upgrades with the latest 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

The new Fujitsu servers based on these 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide additional value to enterprises, providing higher performance per core and enhanced cache, built-in AI acceleration via Intel Deep Learning Boost, and frequencies that speed up even the most latency-sensitive workloads.

Making full use of the unique Intel Optane persistent memory, the latest servers combine affordable large capacity and support for data persistence.

With its refreshed line-up of processors, Intel introduces performance leaps of up to 44% more cache, operating frequencies up to 3.9 GHz and higher system scalability, overall bringing Fujitsu Primergy and PrimeQuest servers to superior price-performance.

In addition, the new processors will be available in Fujitsu’s Intel Select Solutions for Microsoft SQL Server Business Operations a workload-optimised and Intel-tested data centre solution based on pre-configured Primergy RX2540 M5 servers using new Intel Xeon Gold 5218R processors and Intel Optane persistent memory.

Based on the 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor Fujitsu is going to introduce additional Intel Select Solutions.

Christian Leutner, head of product sales: Europe at Fujitsu, says: “Quick and easy deployment is key for organizations as they strive to keep up with today’s service demands and growing data requirements. Fujitsu’s solutions provide a fast track to implementing workload-optimised data centre infrastructures that leverage the most advanced processor technology available today.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Intel on bringing the latest solutions to our customers, helping organisations transform their infrastructure, drive data insight and boost business performance.”

Jennifer Huffstetler, vice-president and GM of strategy, Xeon and memory within Intel’s Data Platforms Group, says: “For verified performance, we work with partners like Fujitsu to bring tried and tested, ready-made Intel Select Solutions to our customers.

“Combining innovative 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and Intel Optane persistent memory technology with Fujitsu’s leading server systems, these new solutions offer unique benefits to organizations through enhanced performance and value for a variety of use cases. These configurations are optimized for today’s data-fueled applications, rigorously benchmarked and offer reliable performance for business-critical tasks.”