Full Stack Developer

Let’s be honest, Angular and Node are your bread and butter, so why not use those skills to build something exciting?Job & Company Description:We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks, and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility. Job Experience & Skills Required:Proven working experience in web programmingAt least 4 years working in a similar roleA good understanding of ASP.Net, C# or VB.Net (C# preferred)A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practicesKnowledge of MS SQL server and/or MySQL, Object Oriented Programming and web application developmentBasic knowledge of Search Engine Optimization process would be advantageousProven problem-solving skillsAbility to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques Technology Stack UsedBack EndC#, ASP.Net (Core – Optional), MVCFront EndCSS3 / Sass, HTML 5, Grunt, Node, Javascript, JQuery, Angular, Bootstrap If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Tumelo Ndlovu on (contact number)IT Recruitment Consultant

