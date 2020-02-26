IOS developer

The company:

They have been grooming well known senior developers since 2008 and started life off without any external financial backing and is currently stronger than ever. They have grown from a small team of friends to a 50 head enterprise in this time and they want you to be the next move on their board.

This company offers an open door policy with the directors on the same floor to promote a family friendly environment where you will have mentoring, training and backing from SA’s best.

The role:

5+ years experience with mobile development

Ionic to maintain and upgrade current projects

Soap/rest services

Javascript (They use Vue and React frameworks)

Git repository

All back-end of web applications is built in PHP using laravel.

Beneficial:

Flutter experience

Mobile security experience

AWS (Docker container) experience

Linux administration

The project:

They want to migrate all current Ionic projects to flutter, contain them in Docker and store them with AWS Cloud.

The process:

2x telephone calls (Technical & Personal) and a Final Meet the team get together.

