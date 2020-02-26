ENVIRONMENT: Our client, a provider of comprehensive IT solutions based in Cape Town, requires a Junior Support Engineer to join its team. Your core role will be to provide clients support while maintaining applications and resolving technical issues on the server, workstation and mobile device environments across all operating systems. This is to ensure clients can access all IT resources they need and ensure the network is operating optimally. DUTIES: Assist customers with their IT support problems.

Communicate with clients effectively and directly via phone, email and remote diagnostics to identify and resolve client reported issues – in both technical and non-technical roles onsite.

Log tickets to keep track of onsite and remote support.

Keep delivery of stock sheet updated and ensure all stock is signed for.

Conduct ongoing server monitoring and maintenance to ensure optimal environment.

Take responsibility for effective delivery of work within clients Service Level Agreement (SLA).

Assist clients with a high level of consultancy in recommending hardware, software and products that may benefit or enhance a client’s network.

Participate in research and development activities.

Maintain and update technical knowledge through learning and studying.

Manage and select tools for projects within onsite environment.

Effective communication with clients onsite as well as with the office.

Introduce and advise on new technologies and learn new concepts and systems efficiently.

Assist client afterhours if need be.

