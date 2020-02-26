VACANCY
QLIKVIEW DEVELOPER
PAARL WESTERN CAPE
This call is for amazing Qlikview Developer who can take responsibility. This post is ideal for a person who has strong interpersonal skills and displays an ability to work independently
You should be able to:
– To produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and be able to write code for Qlikview modules
– They would also need to carry out systems analyses, design, coding, program debugging, testing, performance assessments and user interfaces
Must have’s:
– Minimum requirements for this role include a National Diploma or relevant Certification
– 2 – 3 years’ experience in developer/programmer role
– SA ID and Matric
What will you do?
– Analyse user specifications to design and develop Qlikview modules
– Maintenance of existing Qlikview modules
– Design, develop and test new Qlikview modules
– Investigate opportunities to use new and emerging technologies related to Qlikview
– Utilize business networks for new business opportunities
– Apply IM practices, policies, standards, procedures and methods & report functional information
– Generate a systematic and integrated approach to Qlikview analytics & measures as well as report writing
Recruitment Process:
– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates
– We need: detailed CV + Skills Matrix
– CV approval = 1st interview = checks/assessment = final interview
– Jino Swart Talent Acquisition Executive ( (email address))