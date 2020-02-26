Qlikview Developer

VACANCY

QLIKVIEW DEVELOPER

PAARL WESTERN CAPE

This call is for amazing Qlikview Developer who can take responsibility. This post is ideal for a person who has strong interpersonal skills and displays an ability to work independently

You should be able to:

– To produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and be able to write code for Qlikview modules

– They would also need to carry out systems analyses, design, coding, program debugging, testing, performance assessments and user interfaces

Must have’s:

– Minimum requirements for this role include a National Diploma or relevant Certification

– 2 – 3 years’ experience in developer/programmer role

– SA ID and Matric

What will you do?

– Analyse user specifications to design and develop Qlikview modules

– Maintenance of existing Qlikview modules

– Design, develop and test new Qlikview modules

– Investigate opportunities to use new and emerging technologies related to Qlikview

– Utilize business networks for new business opportunities

– Apply IM practices, policies, standards, procedures and methods & report functional information

– Generate a systematic and integrated approach to Qlikview analytics & measures as well as report writing

Recruitment Process:

– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates

– We need: detailed CV + Skills Matrix

– CV approval = 1st interview = checks/assessment = final interview

– Jino Swart Talent Acquisition Executive ( (email address))

