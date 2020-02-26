Ruby on Rails developer

The Company:

They are going international, after servicing all of Africa from the Cape Town branch, they have set their eyes on the rest of the word. Remotely setting up new offices and running projects from SA until the new team is in place. This opportunity could open up some international relocation options if you know your stuff.

The Stuff:

Back end development

ruby on Rails (OOP)

Linux environment

Docker & Kubernetes containers

Agile methodology

(Like all job specs this is a wish list not a 100% requirements, you have nothing to lose if you only have 50% of the stuff)

Extra stuff you will receive:

Medical aid

Pension fund

Provident fund

Free parking

free lunch

Free gym membership

Flexi – hours

If you think you have the stuff for this role please send me you CV to (email address)

