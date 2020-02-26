Senior Microsoft Support Engineer (Cape Town)

Our client, an International IT Business Solutions company is currently looking for a Senior Microsoft Support Engineer (CAPE TOWN) Education required

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications and knowledge required

AD – Strong Infrastructure skills (Including ADFS and ADCS) – Strong Skills

Exchange/O365 – Strong skills

Hyper-V/VMM– Strong Skills

Storage/Physical Servers – Medium Skills

IIS/Basic Website Support – Medium Skills

SQL/Database Skills – Medium Skills

Backup/Restore/DR (Avamar, Veeam) – Medium Skill

Monitoring Services (SCOM/Solarwinds/OMS/AppCentrix etc) – Medium Skills

Azure IaaS/PaaS/SaaS – Basic-Medium Skills

PowerShell scripting – Medium to Strong skills

Understanding of security/firewalls – Basic skills

Linux/Centos – Basic skills

Any of the above certifications is a plus. The Engineer (L3) is expected to gain certifications relevant to services supported. Certifications carry additional weight on candidate’s qualification for the role.

Work experience required

4-6 years’ work experience

5+ years’ experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation.

Experience of Managed Services

Strong general troubleshooting skills

Working knowledge of ITIL Processes

Solid work ethic, ability to deal with conflict, Client centric and Solid documentation skills

Experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Standby/overtime will be required

