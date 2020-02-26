Senior Microsoft Support Engineer (Cape Town)

Our client, an International IT Business Solutions company is currently looking for a Senior Microsoft Support Engineer (CAPE TOWN) Education required

  • Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications and knowledge required

  • AD – Strong Infrastructure skills (Including ADFS and ADCS) – Strong Skills

  • Exchange/O365 – Strong skills

  • Hyper-V/VMM– Strong Skills

  • Storage/Physical Servers – Medium Skills

  • IIS/Basic Website Support – Medium Skills

  • SQL/Database Skills – Medium Skills

  • Backup/Restore/DR (Avamar, Veeam) – Medium Skill

  • Monitoring Services (SCOM/Solarwinds/OMS/AppCentrix etc) – Medium Skills

  • Azure IaaS/PaaS/SaaS – Basic-Medium Skills

  • PowerShell scripting – Medium to Strong skills

  • Understanding of security/firewalls – Basic skills

  • Linux/Centos – Basic skills

  • Any of the above certifications is a plus. The Engineer (L3) is expected to gain certifications relevant to services supported. Certifications carry additional weight on candidate’s qualification for the role.

Work experience required

  • 4-6 years’ work experience

  • 5+ years’ experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation.

  • Experience of Managed Services

  • Strong general troubleshooting skills

  • Working knowledge of ITIL Processes

  • Solid work ethic, ability to deal with conflict, Client centric and Solid documentation skills

  • Experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

  • Standby/overtime will be required

