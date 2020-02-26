Our client, an International IT Business Solutions company is currently looking for a Senior Microsoft Support Engineer (CAPE TOWN) Education required
- Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
Certifications and knowledge required
- AD – Strong Infrastructure skills (Including ADFS and ADCS) – Strong Skills
- Exchange/O365 – Strong skills
- Hyper-V/VMM– Strong Skills
- Storage/Physical Servers – Medium Skills
- IIS/Basic Website Support – Medium Skills
- SQL/Database Skills – Medium Skills
- Backup/Restore/DR (Avamar, Veeam) – Medium Skill
- Monitoring Services (SCOM/Solarwinds/OMS/AppCentrix etc) – Medium Skills
- Azure IaaS/PaaS/SaaS – Basic-Medium Skills
- PowerShell scripting – Medium to Strong skills
- Understanding of security/firewalls – Basic skills
- Linux/Centos – Basic skills
- Any of the above certifications is a plus. The Engineer (L3) is expected to gain certifications relevant to services supported. Certifications carry additional weight on candidate’s qualification for the role.
Work experience required
- 4-6 years’ work experience
- 5+ years’ experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation.
- Experience of Managed Services
- Strong general troubleshooting skills
- Working knowledge of ITIL Processes
- Solid work ethic, ability to deal with conflict, Client centric and Solid documentation skills
- Experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties
- Standby/overtime will be required