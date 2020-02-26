Systems Designer

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:
Highly Desirable:
– 2 years’ experience within a retail within a financial services environment
Knowledge:
Essential:
– 3 years System Analysis and Design methodologies
Desirable:
– Knowledge of Cloud technologies – AWS, Azure
– Agile Methodology (Scrum, SAFE)
– SDLC Skills
Essential:
– Data Modelling
– Process Modelling
– Technical writing
– Testing
Desirable:
– Task level Planning
– JIRA
– Google Suite
