Systems Designer

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

Highly Desirable:

– 2 years’ experience within a retail within a financial services environment

Knowledge:

Essential:

– 3 years System Analysis and Design methodologies

Desirable:

– Knowledge of Cloud technologies – AWS, Azure

– Agile Methodology (Scrum, SAFE)

– SDLC Skills

Essential:

– Data Modelling

– Process Modelling

– Technical writing

– Testing

Desirable:

– Task level Planning

– JIRA

– Google Suite

Apply now for this amazing opportunity for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position