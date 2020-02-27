Android Developer

Android Developer – Cape Town, South Africa

The Company

This company is a constantly growing business that has integrated with a large and expanding number of mobile applications, online services and ePOS partners. Their mission statement is to make payments faster, easier and more secure. Alongside these faster payments they offer deeper insights using the merchant portal and offer the ability to create innovative digital rewards tailored specifically to your customers. Now they are looking for a passionate and driven Android Developer to join their team.

Qualifications:

Bachelor of Science Degree or an equivalent Degree in a relevant field

10+ years of Software Development experience

Further skills:

Experience in an Agile environment

Mobile Development experience

Experience with Architecture and Design

Experience with Debugging and Troubleshooting

Programming frameworks/languages:

Java

Android Studio

XML/SOAP

JSON/REST API (or 3 rd party API)

party API) C#

.NET (Core)

JavaScript

SQL

GIT Source Control System

(Owasp Mobile Top 10 is not required but advantageous)

Perks:

Vibey and family orientated environment

New modern offices

Remote work

Annual increases

Financial aid for studies

Creche allowance

On site gym

Free parking and a free lunch

