Android Developer – Cape Town, South Africa
The Company
This company is a constantly growing business that has integrated with a large and expanding number of mobile applications, online services and ePOS partners. Their mission statement is to make payments faster, easier and more secure. Alongside these faster payments they offer deeper insights using the merchant portal and offer the ability to create innovative digital rewards tailored specifically to your customers. Now they are looking for a passionate and driven Android Developer to join their team.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor of Science Degree or an equivalent Degree in a relevant field
- 10+ years of Software Development experience
Further skills:
- Experience in an Agile environment
- Mobile Development experience
- Experience with Architecture and Design
- Experience with Debugging and Troubleshooting
Programming frameworks/languages:
- Java
- Android Studio
- XML/SOAP
- JSON/REST API (or 3rd party API)
- C#
- .NET (Core)
- JavaScript
- SQL
- GIT Source Control System
(Owasp Mobile Top 10 is not required but advantageous)
Perks:
- Vibey and family orientated environment
- New modern offices
- Remote work
- Annual increases
- Financial aid for studies
- Creche allowance
- On site gym
- Free parking and a free lunch
