ENVIRONMENT: A leader in document management software solutions for both local and international markets seeks a sharp analytical Business Analyst to join its team. Your role will involve elaborating requirements and translating the vision for new features and products into actionable work for the Dev team, conducting research to understand business needs and requirements while serving as an escalation point for product-related support issues. You will require at least a 3-year relevant Degree / Diploma, 3+ years’ experience in a similar role and be able to create process flow diagrams, wireframes, system context diagrams and entity relationship diagrams. DUTIES: Work closely with Product Management to elaborate requirements and translate the vision for new features and products into actionable work for the development team.

Work with stakeholders to define, analyse and refine all product requirements, use cases, and to vision, with support from experts, the design of a viable solution.

Research and understand business needs and requirements from various sources, including customers.

Develop detailed acceptance criteria, user stories, use cases and wireframes as required by the team to deliver to the vision.

Create formal functional specifications and system design specifications where necessary.

Play key role in backlog grooming and estimation.

Provide everyday requirements and solutions support to the Scrum team.

Work with System Architects to ensure feasibility of designs.

Participate in functional / technical design sessions and assist in crafting innovative solutions for product features.

Provide input in testing, including but not restricted to test plans and test cases.

Facilitate usability and user acceptance testing with customers and / or internal users.

Provide input to and assistance with user documentation.

Serve as escalation point for product-related support issues. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Minimum 3-year relevant Degree or Diploma. Experience/Skills – 3+ Year’s Business or Systems Analysis and Product Management experience in a professional software development environment would be an advantage.

Sufficient technical expertise to understand and contribute to a complex multi-layered software product.

Ability to create process flow diagrams, wireframes, system context diagrams and entity relationship diagrams.

Meeting coordination, facilitation and requirements elicitation skills.

Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies will be advantageous.

Engaging and being comfortable with executive level people.

Ability to professionally document business requirements would be beneficial

Experience in the insurance, finance or legal industries highly advantageous.

Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent communication skills (verbal and written).

Problem-solving skills.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.