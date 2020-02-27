Business Systems Analyst

Applicants are invited for the above mentioned position in the ICT Department (Enterprise Applications) based at Libertas in Stellenbosch. The successful applicant will report to the ICT Enterprise Applications Manager Transactional Systems.

Purpose of the position:

The Business Systems Analyst will form part of the ongoing applications management of the Logistics – MM, WM, PP, PM and QM environment(s). The successful candidate will have a successful record of the development, configuration, and customizing of SAP and proven knowledge of the Supply Chain environment. The analyst will work closely with functional leaders, organizational units, and subject matter experts to identify, develop and deploy new business processes. This role is part project management, part business systems analyst. The Business Systems Analyst will be responsible for the execution of the day-to-day configuration, administration, support, maintenance and improvement of our Logistics platform(s) and the integration thereof to SAP.

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

– Ensure solution enhancement and continuous improvement in area(s) of expertise.

– Investigation and implementation of appropriate MM, WM, PP, PM and QM solutions according to business requirements.

– Analysis and understanding of existing customised application configuration and development.

– Integration investigation, configuration and specification to SAP and non-SAP systems.

– Perform User Support where applicable.

– Complete regular internal system audits and prepare for upgrades

– Implementation and testing of support packs and notes

– Provide outputs for auditing requests.

– Manage data feeds and other integrations

– Coordinate the evaluation, scope and completion of new development requests.

– Compilation of functional specifications for application developments with(out) vendor where required

– Knowledge of business operations are maintained in order to ensure solution development is in alignment with business objectives and processes

– Assist business analysts to identify business process improvement opportunities through the use of existing or future technologies.

– Work closely with developers to develop appropriate enhancements where applicable

– Research new technology and functionality of implemented applications.

– Analysis and understanding of existing customised application configuration and development.

– Perform functional application design to support the relevant business processes.

– Perform detail application configuration and documentation.

– Prepare functional specifications for application development.

– Quality assures application configuration and development.

– Play key role in multiple project environments.

– Testing configured solutions and designs.

– Training to Support and Training teams.

– Training of applicable area.

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

– Relevant post matric qualification (e.g. BComm, BSc, BEng, MSc, BCa, MCa).

– Previous experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment preferred.

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

– Proven knowledge of the SAP environment.

– Advanced configuration and development experience in SAP Logistics modules..

– Proven IT Technical skills.

– Basic knowledge of database structures and general database management.

– SAP and non-SAP Integration essential.

– API and Apigee knowledge advantageous.

– PI knowledge advantageous.

– Strong presence and ability to interact with all levels of users and management.

– Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications.

– Successful teamwork experience and demonstrated leadership abilities are required.

– Proven ability to transfer knowledge and stay aware of current trends and technical advancements in area(s) of expertise.

– S/4 HANA experience advantageous or the ability to advise on future S/4 HANA functionality for applicable module(s).

– A strong track record of professional success.

– Ability to work under pressure.

– Strong data management abilities.

– Valid driver’s licence.

Applications process:

If interested and meet all requirements, kindly log onto Distell’s Careers Page in order to register and apply online.

Learn more/Apply for this position