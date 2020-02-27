Compliance Data Analyst

Your New Employer

A leading asset management company with an international footprint embraces responsible investment opportunities for their clients. An award-winning team with a diverse portfolio of products and roughly about R 200 billion assets under administration and R91 billion AUM. This industry giant promotes career growth, utilizes the latest technology and seeks smart and passionate candidates to join their family team!

The Job Opportunity

You will form part of the compliance team that supports the Investment, Fund Services, and Wealth Management departments. Your role as a Compliance Data Analyst will require collation and analysis of data required for portfolios that are compliant with Reg28, CISCA, SARB AND ASISA

Your Requirements

Your experience in a compliance date related to Financial Services and solid legislative experience with CISCA, SARB & Reg28 is key! The ability to work with large volumes of data and migrate it into a regulatory report is ideal.

Your Benefits

The benefits of this role include an attractive cost to the company and performance-based bonus, Flexible working hours, good employee benefits and a well-situated office based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town

Start Date

Open

