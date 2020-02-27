Data AnalystWe are looking for a Data Analyst to gather, analyze and interpret Data from various sources, extract insights in a clear, precise and actionable manner, using easily understandable representations of Data for both Technical and Non-Technical Audiences.Qualifications and Requirements:
- Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.
- 3-5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst.
Responsibilities:
- Keep abreast of latest trends and practices to optimise service offering.
- Analyse and understand the Business’ Requirement and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into Requirement Specifications and Functional Specifications to be used by Developers in crafting Technical Solutions.
- Design professional Reports and Dashboards to support various Stakeholders within the company.
- Gather and interpret requirements from key Stakeholders/Customers in line with Business Analysis Frameworks.
- Participate in the Solution Design Process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
- Test and validate in line with Business Requirements on completion of development to ensure that Business Requirements are met in the implemented solutions.
- Testing, debugging and reconciliation of Data to Source Data to ensure Data Integrity.
- Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using diagrammatic representations.
- Collaborate closely with solution teams and a variety of End-Users to ensure requirements compatibility and End-User satisfaction.
- Evaluate changes and updates to source Production Systems that could impact reporting and eventually business decisions
- Promote reusability, maintainability, reliability, and scalability in design and development of data solutions.
- Perform analysis for business to give them a better understanding of relevant data/trends/behaviour.
- Provide second line support to user community.
Competencies:
- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.
- Customer focused.
- Deadline driven.
- Strong problem solving ability and quality orientation skills.
- Sound interpersonal skills.
- Decision making skills that can anticipate obstacles and overcome challenges in highly complex situations.
- Strong relationship building skills.
- Strong analytical skills.
Salary:
Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years’ experience required.Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on (contact number).