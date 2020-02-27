DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR (CAPE TOWN)

Our client developing software for the retail and financial industry is seeking to employ a Database Administrator in Cape TownRequirements:

  • IT Diploma or related Degree
  • 8+ years solid on the job work related experience
  • Experience with Sybase, SQL Server, Windows Server and Linux
  • Experience in cloud-based database platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP).
  • Basic scripting knowledge: Bash/Perl/Python scripting
  • Expertise in DBMS (Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres & Document Databases)
  • Experience supporting multiple servers and databases preferred

Please Note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

